  • Reward up to $10K for info on shooting outside football game that paralyzed boy

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - There is a new plea to find the person who opened fire after a high school football game and left a 12-year-old boy paralyzed.

    The shooting happened at Lakewood Stadium on Aug. 17.

    Since then, the boy's mother has had to quit her job to care for her son and now she's looking for a ground-floor apartment they can live in.

    TODAY AT 5: The help they are getting from Atlanta's mayor. 

    Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories