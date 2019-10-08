Oprah Winfrey makes surprise $13 million donation to Morehouse College

ATLANTA - Oprah Winfrey donated $13 million to Morehouse College on Monday further contributing to her scholarship program at the institution that was founded more than 150 years ago to educate African American men.
Winfrey topped her own $12 million donation she made to the Atlanta college 30 years ago. The $25 million donation is the largest endowment in the history of the school.
On Channel 2 Action News This Morning: We're digging through the history of Oprah's contributions and the recent donations made to Morehouse.
