HOA horrified at neighbor's Halloween decoration

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - One man's Halloween decoration is stirring up controversy in a local neighborhood – and it's not because it's scary.
The display features a scarecrow/pumpkin man with its pants partially pulled down, "mooning" people as they pass by the man's North Fulton County house.
The homeowners association claims to have received several complaints from neighbors and asked the man to take the decoration down.
Instead, the man protested but putting a sign in front of the display, which says it has been censored by the HOA.
Censored Halloween decoration! The display that offended some north Fulton County neighbors, at 5. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LGAsmN0PrJ— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) October 14, 2019
