Mother says driver shot 13-month-old daughter in fit of rage after car crash

    By: Christian Jennings

    ATLANTA - A 13-month-old girl is recovering after being shot in the hand when she was caught in the crossfire of an argument last week after a car crash. 

    Raylah was in her car seat in a car in southwest Atlanta Oct. 6 when a man started shooting at the car in a rit of rage after a fender-bender.

    Channel 2's Christian Jennings talked to Natika, the toddler's mother, about how a minor accident led to her daughter getting shot. (We are not using mother and daughter's last names for their safety). 

    Police are still searching for the shooter. 

