Mother says driver shot 13-month-old daughter in fit of rage after car crash

ATLANTA - A 13-month-old girl is recovering after being shot in the hand when she was caught in the crossfire of an argument last week after a car crash.
Raylah was in her car seat in a car in southwest Atlanta Oct. 6 when a man started shooting at the car in a rit of rage after a fender-bender.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings talked to Natika, the toddler's mother, about how a minor accident led to her daughter getting shot. (We are not using mother and daughter's last names for their safety).
This sweet 13-month-old baby girl was shot in the hand in SW Atlanta! And the shooter is still on the streets! Story at 11 on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/po4dnHcbCa— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) October 14, 2019
Police are still searching for the shooter.
We're hearing from the toddler's mom about the terrifying moments she realized her daughter had been shot, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
