0 Drummer for Georgia country music star Kane Brown killed in crash, band confirms

DALTON, Ga. - The longtime drummer for Georgia-raised country music star Kane Brown was killed in a car accident, the band confirmed Sunday.

Kenny Dixon was from Dalton, Georgia. It's unclear where the crash happened but his band mates say he died Oct. 12.

The band wrote in a statement:

"It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident. Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning, and our hearts are with his fiancée Sarah, his son and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we’ve ever known.”

Dixon's fiance, Sarah Hendrick, also confirmed the musician's death in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"I’m at a loss of words. I don’t even know how to write this or ever thought I would have to. Kenny passed away last night in a car accident. I know I have to be strong for Levi and God is gonna pull us through this. We have a forever guardian angel watching above us now. Please keep Levi, my family, and Kenny’s family in your prayers." she wrote.

Dixon and Hendrick were set to wed Nov. 30 in Dalton, according to the couple's wedding website on The Knot. They were parents to a son, Levi.

Kane Brown also commented on the drummer's death on social media:

