Officer who shot, killed unarmed naked man found not guilty of felony murder

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County jury has found an ex-DeKalb County police Officer Robert “Chip” Olsen not guilty of felony murder.
Olsen shot and killed Anthony Hill in March 2015, who was naked and unarmed, at a DeKalb County apartment complex.
Olsen was found guilty of aggravated assault, violation of oath and making a false statement.
What has been at the center of the trial is if Olsen had a reasonable fear for his safety when he shot Hill.
Hill, who had stopped taking medication for his mental illness, stripped naked outside his Chamblee apartment complex. Olsen arrived at the scene around 1 p.m., responding to three 911 calls from the manager of the complex.
The six-count indictment against Olsen, 57, includes two charges of felony murder and faces a sentence of life in prison if found guilty.
We're working to get more reaction to the verdicts, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
- Former officer accused of killing naked, unarmed veteran rejects plea deal
- Police identify naked man shot, killed by DeKalb officer
- Judge allows testimony about victim's mental illness in DeKalb police shooting trial
- Former officer who killed Anthony Hill asks judge to drop murder indictment
- ‘Oh my God, what have I done?' Witnesses describe naked veteran's shooting by cop
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}