Jury selection begins today in ex-cop's murder trial

The trial starts today in the case of a former police officer who killed a veteran.
The story and video from just before the shooting made national headlines because the veteran was unarmed and naked.
This case has stirred up strong emotions over the years, so seating a jury in DeKalb County could prove to be a difficult, lengthy process.
Cell phone video from 2015 shows Air Force veteran Anthony Hill, naked outside a Chamblee apartment complex.
DeKalb County police say the 27-year-old ran towards officer Robert Olsen and ignored commands to stop.
Olsen shot Hill and is charged with murder.
The ex-officer says he shot him because he feared for his safety.
But the defense claimed Hill had been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and bipolar disorder after his deployment to Afghanistan.
He had stopped taking his medication.
On Friday, Olsen turned down a plea offer and could face a life sentence if convicted.
