Day 2 in trial of DeKalb police shooting of naked veteran

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Testimony continued this morning in the murder trial of a DeKalb County police officer charged with shooting and killing a naked, unarmed veteran, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Maintenance worker Pedro Castillo Flores, one of the few witnesses to the shooting at the Heights at Chamblee apartment complex, was back on the stand. He is testifying through an interpreter.
Prosecutors asked Flores on Thursday whether Anthony Hill was running or jogging as he approached Police Officer Robert "Chip" Olsen.
"A little bit faster" than jogging is how Flores described it. At first, Hill's hands were held above his head in surrender mode, Flores testified. As Hill got closer, he brought his outstretched arms down, his hands spread out behind his back.
Defense attorney Don Samuel aid that Olsen, 57, feared for his safety when he shot Hill.
Hill, a 26-year-old Afghanistan war veteran, suffered from bipolar disorder and was off his medication when he encountered Olsen on March 9, 2015.
Olsen is charged with two counts of felony murder and faces life in prison if convicted.
This story was written by Christian Boone and Bill Rankin for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}