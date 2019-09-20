Motions hearing for former officer accused of killing naked, unarmed veteran

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - There will be new developments today in the case of a former police officer accused of shooting a war veteran.
A hearing is set for former DeKalb police officer Robert Olsen.
Olsen killed Anthony Hill in 2015.
Hill was naked and unarmed in his apartment parking lot when he came toward Olsen.
Prosecutors said Hill was having a mental health emergency. They said he was unarmed and naked at the time and never acted aggressively toward the officer or anyone at the apartment complex where the shooting happened.
Defense attorneys, however, said Hill aggressively charged the officer and ignored commands to stop.
