Hearing underway for former officer accused of killing naked, unarmed veteran

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Protestors will rally before a former police officer charged in a local veteran's murder appears in court.

    A grand jury indicted Robert Olsen for killing Anthony Hill in 2015.

    Prosecutors say Olsen shot Hill during an encounter at a Chamblee Apartment Complex.

    They say the Air Force veteran was unarmed and naked.

    Olsen's pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday

