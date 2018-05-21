Hearing underway for former officer accused of killing naked, unarmed veteran

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Protestors will rally before a former police officer charged in a local veteran's murder appears in court.
A grand jury indicted Robert Olsen for killing Anthony Hill in 2015.
Prosecutors say Olsen shot Hill during an encounter at a Chamblee Apartment Complex.
They say the Air Force veteran was unarmed and naked.
Olsen's pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday
