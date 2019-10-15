Police K-9 shot during 'suspicious person' call in Stone Mountain

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that involves a police K-9 in Stone Mountain.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes learned the police responded along North Hairston Road Tuesday afternoon to a "suspicious person" call.
DeKalb Police said the K-9 was rushed into surgery. It's condition is unknown.
No other officers were injured.
Channel 2 Action News learned there are two scenes in the shooting investigation since the suspect or suspects ran into the woods.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to witnesses about the moment the shooting erupted, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
#Updates: Our K9 officer is alive & is in surgery. Media can set up near Lancashire & Central Dr., which is near the Hidden Meadows townhome community for further updates on the K9 shooting. #DKPD pic.twitter.com/pKuEpx5pAx— DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) October 15, 2019
