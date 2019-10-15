  • Police K-9 shot during 'suspicious person' call in Stone Mountain

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that involves a police K-9 in Stone Mountain.

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes learned the police responded along North Hairston Road Tuesday afternoon to a "suspicious person" call.

    DeKalb Police said the K-9 was rushed into surgery. It's condition is unknown.

    No other officers were injured.

    Channel 2 Action News learned there are two scenes in the shooting investigation since the suspect or suspects ran into the woods. 

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to witnesses about the moment the shooting erupted, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories