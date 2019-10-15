Wild video shows driver drag officer with car during traffic stop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Body camera video shows the intense moment a driver dragged a Lawrenceville police officer with a car.
The encounter happened just before 2 a.m. Monday when the police officer, monitoring traffic at the intersection of West Pike Street and Perry Street, stopped a driver for running a stop sign.
The following exchange between the officer and the driver was captured on the officer's body camera.
Driver: I stopped.
Officer: Bro, you didn't stop I got it on camera.
Driver: Okay.
Officer: How much have you had to smoke tonight?
In the bodycam video, the driver denied any drug use, but police said the officer suspected the driver had drugs in his car. The officer commanded the driver to turn off the car.
However, it's clear the officer had no idea what would happen next.
