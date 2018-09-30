Today is the last day for decades-old cafeteria in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Many customers who enjoyed a local eatery for decades will sit down for their final meal today.
The S&S Cafeteria in southwest Atlanta is closing its doors for good.
It’s been a fixture in metro Atlanta for 50 years.
The general manager told Channel 2’s Sophia Choi the new owner decided to close that location.
"I feel kind of sad because I used to bring my kids here when they were little because they have 99 cent kids meals. Now I'm not going to be able to bring my grandkids,” said diner Carolyn Williams.
The management said the company will help the restaurant's 50 employees find new jobs.
Six other S&S locations remain in operation. These include one in Augusta, two in Macon and units in Greenville and Charleston, South Carolina and Knoxville, Tennessee.
