ATLANTA - S&S Cafeteria, the family-owned dining institution known for its southern cooking, is closing its last metro Atlanta location.
The S&S Cafeteria located at 2002 Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta will shut its doors for good on Sept. 30.
The reason the beloved restaurant its closing down, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
A sign posted on the door announces the closure.
Sign on the door of S & S Cafe- closing after 50 years! The reason @WSBTV starting at 4. pic.twitter.com/Pvv77dUkcI— Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) September 26, 2018
“It is with deepest regret that we announce the closing of our Campbellton Cafeteria at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 30, 2018.
S&S Cafeteria has been a major part of the Atlanta community since 1968. We consider our customers family after all these years.
To all of our employees – we salute you with pride, a heartfelt thanks and appreciation for a job well done.
To our customers – thank you for 50 years and thank you for the friendships we have made.”
In 2016, S&S shuttered its location at Embry Village on Chamblee-Tucker Road. It had been open since 1973.
Six other S&S locations remain in operation. These include one in Augusta, two in Macon and units in Greenville and Charleston, South Carolina and Knoxville, Tennessee.
This article was written by Ligaya Figueras, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}