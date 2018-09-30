  • 'Don't Vote' signs pop up in several Atlanta neighborhoods

    By: Rikki Klaus

    ATLANTA - "Don't Vote" signs have popped up in several Atlanta neighborhoods. There have been sightings in Kirkwood, Old Fourth Ward and midtown on the Beltline.

    The signs include the phrases "2020: TRUMP, KEMP" and " We're on the right track!" Trump is spelled with a backward letter R.

    "In the area that they are, with the backwards 'R' in the name of Trump and the Russian sickle, I think someone is having a little fun," said Channel 2 Action News political analyst Bill Crane. 

    Residents are trying to decode the messaging for themselves.

