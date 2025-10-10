These 7 Georgia hotels just earned a Michelin Key

ATLANTA — The Michelin Guide unveiled which hotels from around the world have earned their coveted “Keys.” Seven are located in Georgia.

The Michelin Guide first awarded American hotels last year with keys, which work like stars for Michelin restaurants. There are three tiers for the hotels: three keys for “an extraordinary stay,” two keys for “an exceptional stay” and one key for “a very special stay.”

Michelin bestowed One Key designation for seven hotels Georgia, which is up from three last year.

TRENDING STORIES:

Stonehurst Place and Hotel Clermont in Atlanta made the cut once again this year. The new editions are Forth Hotel in Atlanta, the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds in Greensboro and the Bellwether House, Hotel Bardo and Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah.

The Candler Hotel in Atlanta fell off the list.

For 2025, Michelin recognized 2,457 hotels with 317 in the U.S. Only a handful of American hotels earned Three Keys. You can click here to see the full list.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group