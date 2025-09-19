Aw, shucks! This GA corn maze is ranked as one of the best in U.S. for 2025

DAWSONSVILLE, Ga. — Nothing says fall like exploring a pumpkin patch, apple orchard or, of course, a corn maze.

According to a new ranking, you can find one of the best corn mazes in the country right here in North Georgia.

USA Today’s Readers Choice 2025 awards ranked Uncle Shucks in Dawsonville as No. 9 on its top 10 list. The corn maze opens for its season on Sept. 20.

Uncle Shuck’s corn maze spans 15 acres and six miles of trails. Over the years, Uncle Shuck’s corn maze has paid tribute to Georgia companies, historical figures and nature. This year, the maze celebrates Northside Hospital.

If you’re seeking thrills for the Halloween season, Uncle Shuck’s also offers “Dark Rows” haunted trail on Friday and Saturday nights in October.

“The Dark Rows is a wickedly fun nighttime journey into the twisted trails of the moonlit cornfield. Bring your friends, bring your family, or brave the path solo. Just be warned, you will not be alone!” the farm says.

