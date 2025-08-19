Awesome adventures by day, excellent experiences by night await in North Georgia

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — White water rafting by day, wine by night. Expeditions by day, exceptional eats by night. Fishing by day, fun by night. If you’re looking for awesome adventures by day and excellent experiences by night, head to the North Georgia Mountains. That’s where you’ll find Rabun County.

Looking to explore Rabun?

Whitewater rafting, ziplining, fishing and hiking highlight the list of awesome adventures in the area.

Dense forests and shorelines free from development set the backdrop for a day of whitewater rafting on the Chattooga River. Spectacular falls, wildlife, and rapids pack the adrenaline-filled outing.

The Chattooga River is a Wild and Scenic River. That means a whitewater rafting outing on the Chattooga is unlike any other outing in the state. Adventure-seekers will be one with nature and truly away from it all.

“(We) went through a couple nice big dip drops, seven to eight feet, those were a lot of fun,” Carson Lester said. “Got thrown around a little bit. When it wasn’t super crazy, the water was calm and a great temperature.”

“It was about as perfect as it gets,” Lester added.

Southeastern Expeditions is one of the company’s offering a day or overnight outing on the river.

Need another awesome adventure that will put you one with nature?

A zipline tour will have you flying through and above the trees.

Highlands Aerial Park boasts a UTV tour, a 4-story giant mountain swing and a zipline tour.

“I would describe (this area) as other-worldly,” Kurt Damron from Highlands Aerial Park said. “It feels like you’re stepping back in time or maybe into like a ‘Jurassic Park’ era type environment. It’s just gorgeous.”

Unequaled views and unbeatable fun are what they claim to offer. You be the judge. Does the Squealing Mare offer that? It’s 1,550 feet long and more than 200 feet off the ground.

Need a little more nature? Fly fishing ranks as another awesome adventure. No idea how to do it? No problem! Blackhawk Fly Fishing will put you on the fish in no time.

Fly fish two private miles of the spring creek-fed waters of the Soque River. Even if you don’t land the big one, a day on the water is a day to be cherished. But with the experts at Blackhawk Fly Fishing by your side, you’re sure to take home a great fishing story in addition to an awesome adventure on the river.

“My guides can teach you how to set the hook, read the water, understand the Entomology, what’s working on the water and what flies to use,” Abby Jackson from Blackhawk said.

Tallulah Gorge will always provide an awesome adventure. Georgia State Parks describes it as one of the most spectacular canyons in the eastern United States. We certainly won’t argue. It’s two miles long, 1,000 feet deep and features a suspension bridge, waterfalls and spectacular views.

Trek 1,062 steps to the base of Hurricane Falls. Another 1,062 steps are required, these going uphill, for the return.

“We do issue 100 gorge floor permits, weather-permitting (each day), where people can actually go through a gate at that Hurricane Falls Overlook and cross the river and then they are actually going on a primitive trail downstream, really just following the curve of the Tallulah River until they cross again,” park manager Lieren Merz said. “And then they have a difficult climb up the Sliding Rock Trail, which gains 800 feet in a quarter-mile.”

Want to take your awesome adventure to the next level? Consider hiring an expert from the area.

“Most of our guides are local, so they know areas that may not be on a map or known very well on social media, or things like that,” Trey McFalls from Shady Creek Expeditions said. “Getting a guide can help you find new places in the area, get you more experience on the area because they know a lot more about it. They can tell you more information about it, historical facts, things like that. It’s good to get out there and experience with a guide at first, and (then) you can go on your own.”

Once your awesome adventure during the day is complete, it’s time for an excellent experience at night!

Enter one of the area’s restaurants.

Blue Hound BBQ is where you’ll find Kyle Bryner’s now world-famous dishes. Bobby Flay and the Food Network shared with the World what was once a Rabun County secret. Bryner’s Southern Appalachian barbecue is in a world unto itself. Bryner defeated 11 other barbecue pitmasters to take home the title BBQ Brawl Champion. Blue Hound BBQ is in Dillard.

But Blue Hound BBQ isn’t the only spot to catch a great meal. Enjoy an excellent dining experience at spots like Stekoa Creek, the Vandiver, the Lake Rabun Hotel, Julep Farms or one of the other area restaurants.

“(Clayton has) the lakes, it (has) the mountains, it (has) the golf, it has the friendly people,” Stekoa Creek owner Rudy Theale said. “Now it has a dining scene that’s really becoming something incredible. And so what I would say to everybody is ‘Come see us.’”

Insert some local vineyards to elevate your getaway to a wine and dine weekend. Terra Incognita Vineyard encourages guests to uncork their sense of adventure on a visit. The remote recreation-based vineyard offers wine and amazing sunset views at its mountain-top location.

Terra Incognita is one of a handful of wineries in Rabun County.

James Magazine named Stonewall Creek Vineyards as the Best Winery in the State.

Enjoy a Rabun Red or White Tiger on a trip to Tiger Mountain Vineyards.

Slow down and savor a Bless Your Heart Muscadine, Front Porch Peach or Sinful Scarlet at 12 Spies Vineyards.

Awesome adventures by day and excellent experiences by night; enjoy both on a visit to Rabun County and the North Georgia mountains.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This story is sponsored by Explore Rabun.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group