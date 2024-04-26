3 Atlanta hotels awarded top honors on Michelin Key Guide for US

ATLANTA — For the first time, the Michelin Guide is awarding American hotels with spots on its “Keys” guide to hotels.

Hotels are given honors based on a Key rating of 1-3.

Of the 124 hotels that made Michelin’s list for the United States, the only ones to make the list in Georgia were in Atlanta.

All three Atlanta hotels got on the One Key list.

“This announcement of the most outstanding hotels in the country comes four years into a comprehensive refresh of our hotel selection,” Michelin said in their announcement. “The Michelin Guide now includes over 5,000 hotels across the world, and not a single one is simply a room for the night.”

The three Atlanta hotels that made the list were Stonehurst Place Atlanta, the Candler Hotel Atlanta and Hotel Clermont.

Among the reasons each made the list for honors by the popular guide, Stonehurst Place was said to be “proof” that bed and breakfasts still have “a flair for the classic,” rather than just being “oversized nouveau richer.”

Michelin said Stonehurst Place is a 19th-century mansion in Midtown Atlanta, with recent renovations but a preserved look. The amenities are updated for modern times, including high-end electronics.

Moving on to the Candler Hotel, Michelin said the historic building features proud historical style in its public spaces, while suites are more contemporary and with a “subtle Southern detail” with luxury comforts.

Originally, the Candler was built in 1906 by Asa Griggs Candler, who founded the Coca-Cola Company and was a former city mayor.

The final Atlanta hotel, the Clermont, is known for being a legend of the Atlanta nightlife in its basement Clermont Lounge, according to Michelin, and for its “landmark sign on its rooftop radio tower.”

Michelin said that while the radio tower and Clermont Lounge are both still Atlanta mainstays, the red brick 1920s building between them is what made their list of honored hotels.

According to Michelin, the Hotel Clermont is a retro-influenced hotel mixing Art Deco and mid-century modernist styles with more contemporary art and updated electronics. The building was recently renovated to turn from “a residential hotel into a sparkling clean modern lodging,” that still keeps its “Twenties character.”

A full list of the Michelin Key hotels can be found online.

