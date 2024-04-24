10 arrested in drag racing incident in Carroll County, attorney talks about importance of permits

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — More arrests have been made after seven were arrested over the weekend in a street racing incident in Carrollton.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the video from over the weekend shows cars doing donuts in the street, circling people and nearly hitting them.

Deputies arrested seven people and the land owners, Preston and Rashad Bailey, outside of the event and impounded five cars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin learned on Tuesday that deputies also arrested Tariq Gallien for hosting the event.

Gallien is facing similar charges as Preston and Rashad.

Attorney Jessica Cino is not connected to the case but she explained why permits and insurance are needed for these events, and any other large event even if it is on your private property.

“Any county or city if you’re hosting a large event they’re going to make you have permit for it,” said Cino. “To get to the event all these cars and people they’re going to travel on county roads. That can create congestion. They going to increase traffic and that may create traffic accidents.”

Griffin spoke with the owners of the property where the event took place and neighbors on Monday for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. They don’t believe what happened was illegal.

A neighbor told Channel 2 Action News that the land on Kennedy Estate in Carrollton is a “spin pit” and it’s on private property.

Deputies followed a couple of cars to the Kennedy Estates Neighborhood and shared drone video of what they say is part of street racing stunts.

TRENDING STORIES:

Johnson and his friends said they heard about the street racing but reiterated that the spin pit is not street racing.

Investigators said officers went to the property a few weeks ahead of this event on a noise complaint, but since there were only about 10 people there… they gave them curtesy warning, and even watched them for while.

However, when officers saw the big event posted on social media they warned them that a permit would be needed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

5-year-old critically injured after being hit by car in DeKalb County

©2023 Cox Media Group