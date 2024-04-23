Landowners arrested after drag racing events don’t believe they committed crime

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Wild video shows a drag racing event in Carroll County with over a thousand people that resulted in a crash.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the video is from Saturday. It shows cars doing donuts in the street, circling people and nearly hitting them.

Deputies arrested seven people outside of the event and said more arrests are coming.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke with the owners of the property where the event took place and neighbors on Monday during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. They don’t believe what happened was illegal.

“No, we don’t do no street racing,” said Jahiem Johnson.

A driver spun his wheels with speed to intentionally blow out a tire. He said it’s fun and legal.

Johnson told Channel 2 Action News that the land on Kennedy Estate in Carrollton is a “spin pit” and it’s on private property.

But the crash into a crowd of spectators has officers warning this behavior as a crime.

Deputies with CCSO said they knew street racers were planning something, so they increased security over the weekend.

They first spotted two cars racing down Highway 61 at more than 100 mph.

They followed the cars to the Kennedy Estates Neighborhood and shared drone video of what they say is part of street racing stunts.

After arresting the seven people, deputies also impounded five cars.

Johnson and his friends said they heard about the street racing but reiterated that the spin pit is not street racing.

“Well, we had a little legal pit here for burnouts.. everything down here legal so… it’s nothing you can do. We had a little legal pit for fun,” said Johnson.

Griffin spoke with the land owners over the phone Monday night.

They’re in jail and charged with Land Drag. And while they don’t believe they committed a crime, they turned themselves in any way.

