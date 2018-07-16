The Georgia counties with highest opioid use are in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released new data in the state’s illegal drug fight.
GBI’s Forensic Chemistry looked at 2018 statewide drug trends and found some surprising results.
Among the data, officials said metro Atlanta ranked at the top opioid use.
The most seized opioids, according to the GBI are: 1) oxycodone, 2) heroin, 3) hydrocodone, 4) fentanyl/analogs.
We're pinpointing the metro counties with the highest use of opioids, according to the GBI, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
GBI: Potent pot edibles targeted at young children a “growing threat” in Georgia. Live update at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/kxV8EbvUr7— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) July 16, 2018
