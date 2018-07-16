  • The Georgia counties with highest opioid use are in metro Atlanta

    By: Tom Regan

    ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released new data in the state’s illegal drug fight. 

    GBI’s Forensic Chemistry looked at 2018 statewide drug trends and found some surprising results. 

    Among the data, officials said metro Atlanta ranked at the top opioid use. 

    The most seized opioids, according to the GBI are: 1) oxycodone, 2) heroin, 3) hydrocodone, 4) fentanyl/analogs.

