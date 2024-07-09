Teens arrested after shooting airsoft guns at fans leaving GA minor league baseball game

MACON, Ga. — Several teens were arrested last week after shooting airsoft guns at fans leaving a Georgia minor league baseball game.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said these teens were shooting splat guns and airsoft guns at fans who were leaving the Macon Bacon game on Thursday.

Deputies said these teens were riding around in cars, blocking cars from leaving, while shooting at them. It is unclear whether any fans leaving the game suffered significant injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The teens were then arrested that night.

Deputies also found a pistol in their possession.

None of the teens were identified due to their minor status.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

House to consider GOP-backed bill that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote

©2024 Cox Media Group