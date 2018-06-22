  • Teen says she saw ice cream truck driver steal mail, police find more than that

    An alert teenager led to the arrest of an ice cream truck driver after the teen spotted the driver allegedly steal mail from their mail box.

    The incident happened in Conyers. 

    The teen called police and when they pulled the driver over, investigators said they found marijuana, a scale, cash and a gun.

    We’re speaking with the teen who saw the whole thing go down, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

