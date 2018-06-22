SWAT team called to home after man shoots mother, police say

BRASELTON, Ga. - Police are investigating after a mother said she was shot by her son Friday afternoon.
The woman called 911 around 4:30 p.m. to report the shooting at a home on Charlie Cooper Road.
Police believe the son is barricaded in the home and the Hall County SWAT team has been called to the scene.
Deputies from both Jackson and Hall counties are on the scene.
The mother was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene for LIVE coverage on Channel 2 Action News.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}