4 Wendy's employees accused of dealing meth at restaurant

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Four employees at a local Wendy's are facing drug charges after authorities accused them of dealing meth from the restaurant.
Cherokee County's Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad executed a search warrant Thursday at the restaurant on 102 Riverstone Parkway in Canton.
Authorities interviewed the restaurant's manager, cook and two other employees and later took them into custody. Investigators believe the suspects were dealing drugs from the restaurant's parking lot for several weeks.
Zachary Jerome Donley, 27, Kristal Dawn Hogan, 32, Amanda Jean McCartney, 36 and Jeffery Levi Justus, 26, were arrested.
