Teen accused of abusing children, 3 and 1, after toddler drowns

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested in the death of a 3-year-old and the abuse of a 1-year-old.

Chattanooga police say they responded to reports of a 3-year-old who drowned at an apartment complex on Thursday morning. The child was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say the child had clear signs of abuse, so they checked out the 1-year-old as well and noticed several major injuries.

Police say a 17-year-old boy admitted to abusing both children.

Janecia McKevie, 21, admitted to police that she was aware the abuse was happening and did not report it.

Both are being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

The 1-year-old is still hospitalized, and Child Protective Services has been notified.

The relationship between the children and suspects has not been confirmed.

