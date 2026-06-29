Teacher accused of grooming, having sex with students to have bond hearing today

A former metro Atlanta high school teacher accused of having sex with students on campus and off will have a bond hearing on Monday.

Douglas County prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke the bond for Maris Nichols. Last week, the former Alexander High School teacher was indicted on several counts of first-degree improper sexual contact by an employee, sexual exploitation of children, grooming and child molestation.

A bond status hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones has been following this story for weeks. He’ll have all the latest developments from court, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon and starting at 4:00 p.m.

Before her indictment, a judge previously granted Nichols bond on the conditions that she is under house arrest, stays off the internet and avoids contact with all children aside from her daughter.

Prosecutors have since accused Nichols of breaking her house arrest and curfew 85 times. Nichols’ ankle monitor tracked her to retail stores and fast food restaurants where children were present, according to the bond revocation motion.

After the indictment, Nichols appeared in court on Thursday.

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