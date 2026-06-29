Metro Atlanta tax commissioner dies at age 59

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Tax Commission Matthew Ledbetter has died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Forsyth County announced Sunday. He was 59

Ledbetter served nearly 21 years as the county’s tax commissioner.

He took office on Jan. 1, 2005, and was serving his sixth term after being re-elected in 2024.

Forsyth County’s leaders are mourning Ledbetter’s loss.

Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John said Ledbetter “spent decades serving others, both through his office and throughout the community, in ways many may never fully know.”

He said Ledbetter modernized the tax commissioner’s office.

“My prayers and support are with Matthew’s wife, his sons, his family and the many lives he touched for the better,” John added.

Sheriff Ron Freeman described Ledbetter as “my friend. His service to Forsyth was exceptional, and his legacy of customer service at the Tax Commissioner’s office is legendary.”

City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow said he is “heartbroken by the sudden loss of one of my best friends. Matthew never met a stranger, loved his family and friends, was always going wide open and transformed the Tax Commissioner’s office into a well-oiled machine. I love you my friend, until we meet again.”

This is a developing story.

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