6-year-old missing in Clayton County: ‘Officers are deeply concerned for his safety’

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said a vulnerable 6-year-old boy is missing from Riverdale.

Authorities describe him as a “vulnerable missing child” and say he was last seen this afternoon between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

An advisory described Ramon Jett as last seen wearing a green shirt, camouflage shorts. He’s listed as 40 pounds and 3 feet, 5 inches tall.

The sheriff’s office says he was last seen at 8104 Webb Road in Riverdale.

In an update this afternoon, Clayton County PD said the child is nonverbal and suffers from a mental health condition.

“Due to his condition, he may be unable to communicate or seek help, and officers are deeply concerned for his safety. Every minute is critical,” Clayton County PD said.

People in the area, especially near the 8000 block of Webb Road, are urged to check yards, porches, outbuilding, wooded areas and other locations where someone might seek shelter.

If you see Ramon, call 911.

“Your call could be the one that brings him home safely,” Clayton County PD said.

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