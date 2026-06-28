Authorities seek identity of 2 accused of fraudulent transactions, spotted at Publix stores

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for the identity of a man and a woman in connection with suspected financial transaction fraud.

The sheriff’s office said in a Thursday social media post the two were spotted at several Publix locations in the Gwinnett County area.

Authorities said their identities and locations are currently not known.

Those with information that may help the investigation are urged to contact Investigator Dwayne Turner at 770-278-8166 or by email at Dwayne.turner@rockdalecountyga.gov.

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