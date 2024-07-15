Suspects steal car with service dog inside while the owner is in the store

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating a theft in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called out to the Swifty Save gas station on Chastain Road in Kennesaw.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim went into the store, briefly, and returned to find his car had been taken by unknown suspects.

A service dog was inside the vehicle when it was taken.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not provided any additional details.

At this time, the investigation is underway.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Father charged with son’s murder after shooting at Newton County bait house

©2024 Cox Media Group