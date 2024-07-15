Suspects steal car with service dog inside while the owner is in the store

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating a theft in Cobb County.
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called out to the Swifty Save gas station on Chastain Road in Kennesaw.
The victim went into the store, briefly, and returned to find his car had been taken by unknown suspects.
A service dog was inside the vehicle when it was taken.
Police have not provided any additional details.
At this time, the investigation is underway.
