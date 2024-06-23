Susan G. Komen Foundation, breast cancer survivors kick-off work for ‘More than Pink’ walk

ATLANTA — For the pink tutus and t-shirts to swarm Lenox Square this fall, it takes a lot of steps behind the scenes in the fight against breast cancer.

This week, Channel 2′s community affairs director Condace Pressley welcomed supporters to the 2024 kick-off of the Susan G. Komen “More than Pink” walk.

“We want you to bring your enthusiasm, passion and commitment to survivors, thrivers and those just starting their journey,” Pressley said.

Susan G. Komen funds breakthrough research and supports Georgia women on a journey they never expected to take.

“I can’t imagine having to walk this journey not having people with you,” breast cancer survivor Alecia Robinson said.

When Robinson was in breast cancer treatment, the Komen Foundation helped her deal with the costs and the emotions of her diagnosis.

“I have to do something to give back and help other women,” Robinson said.

You can sign up now to sponsor, volunteer, or walk the 2.5 miles around Lenox Square in the fight to help more women become, like Robinson, a survivor.

“It’s all about saving lives. It’s all about being able to make people like me stand here and talk to you,” Robinson said.

Advocates with Komen are pushing for better access to breast cancer tests and imaging by eliminating out-of-pocket costs.

This year’s walk is Oct. 26 at Lenox Square.

