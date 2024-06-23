1 dead, another injured after shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are working to learn what led up to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon on Baker Drive in southwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived they found two people had been shot.

APD said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person was taken to the hospital. They were alert, conscious, and breathing.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities did not release the victims’ ages or identities. There was no word on what led up to the shooting.

We’re working to learn more details for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man allegedly steals several bottles of alcohol from Buckhead Italian restaurant

©2024 Cox Media Group