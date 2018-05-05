Surveillance video shows moments before off duty officer shot and killed man outside restaurant

ATLANTA - Surveillance video is showing the moments before an off-duty police officer shot and killed a man outside of a restaurant.
The shooting happened early Friday morning in the 500 block of Whitehall Street outside the Ivory Restaurant.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the victim as 46-year-old Norris Duffy.
Channel 2's Carl Willis has learned the GBI says the man had pulled a rifle and attorneys say the video backs up that claim.
