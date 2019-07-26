ATLANTA - Students in Georgia did better on the state-standardized tests this last school year, with a larger percentage scoring on track to graduate ready for college and a career.
Scores rose or held steady on 25 of the milestones -- the best outcome in the five years the test has been given, according to the Georgia Department of Education.
The test results were released Friday.
We’re breaking down the impact of these results and what it means for all of Georgia -- on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
