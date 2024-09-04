Students help drag shot teacher back into classroom after gunman opens fire inside Apalachee High

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — What was just a normal day inside a Winder high school turned into terror when a gunman opened fire, killing at least four and injuring at least nine.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with a senior at Apalachee High School, who recounted the moments she says her teacher was shot and killed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The student said she and her classmates were in statistics class when they heard someone beating on a locker outside the classroom.

“She says her teacher went out to investigate and that’s when they heard a shot. Their teacher fell back into the doorway of their classroom,” Jones reported.

The student said that’s when the shooting stopped. She then said a group of classmates went out into the hallway and grabbed their teacher and dragged him or her back into the classroom.

RELATED STORIES:

She said that the group of students then barricaded the door and hid inside the classroom, waiting for help to come.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The teacher who was killed has not been identified.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News showed one faculty member lying on the ground bleeding heavily. It’s unclear if that is the teacher who was killed.

Jones then spoke to a student who said she heard gunshots and then heard police tell the gunman to put his hands up. Kerrigan Murdoch said she was in class when a sign inside the classroom said there was an emergency lockdown.

“All I hear is ‘Boom, boom boom boom!’ We all booked it down. Everyone was crying,” Kerrigan said. “It was a scary moment.”

Kerrigan said that as police were escorting her outside, she saw a student shot and killed near a bathroom.

The GBI has not confirmed if any of the victims were students.

None of the victims have been identified.

Authorities have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the suspect is in custody.

It remains unclear if the shooter is a student.

At least 4 dead, suspect in custody after Apalachee shooting, sources say





©2024 Cox Media Group