  • Student rushed to hospital after taking hit on vape pen at school, deputies say

    By: Lauren Pozen

    PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A 10th grader had to be rushed to the hospital after deputies said the student took a hit from a vape pen and became severely sick. 

    The South Paulding High School student had a hard time sitting up, was swaying back and forth, and had glossy, bloodshot eyes, according to a police report obtained by Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen.  

    The student eventually passed out and was rushed to a nearby hospital, the report said. 

