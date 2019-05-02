Student rushed to hospital after taking hit on vape pen at school, deputies say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A 10th grader had to be rushed to the hospital after deputies said the student took a hit from a vape pen and became severely sick.
The South Paulding High School student had a hard time sitting up, was swaying back and forth, and had glossy, bloodshot eyes, according to a police report obtained by Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen.
The student eventually passed out and was rushed to a nearby hospital, the report said.
The dangerous trend the district says they are seeing and what vape shop owners say needs to be done
