Storms over the weekend cause tree to topple across roadway in Cobb County neighborhood

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Weekend storms caused trees to come down.

A massive tree fell and blocked the street in a Marietta neighborhood.

A photo shows a tree that fell on Atwood Drive in Marietta between Kennesaw Avenue and Stewart Avenue.

There were also power lines down.

On Sunday afternoon, crews were in the area working to restore power and clear the tree.

