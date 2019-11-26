0 State Farm Arena worker gets to thank paramedics, EMTs who saved her life

ATLANTA - A State Farm Arena worker got to thank the emergency crew that helped her when her heart stopped at work.

Onnie Porter said the paramedics and EMTs saved her life.

"I'm just glad to be alive," Porter told Channel 2's Tom Jones.

Jones was at the arena Monday night when Porter hugged the emergency crew that saved her life.

"I told them thank you and -- 'I'm grateful,'" Porter said.

It was back in September when Porter was working a Disney On Ice event. She felt discomfort, took a blood pressure pill and thought she felt better. A co-worker saw something much different.

"She said I passed out on the floor," Porter explained.

The co-worker ran to emergency crews arriving to work the event. EMT Sierra Nadle was the first to arrive.

"I found her unresponsive without a pulse," Nadle said.

Kathleen Bennett, along with paramedics Dennis Pierre Charles and Andy Blake joined in to assist. Blake shocked Porter with an AED.

"A real strong pulse came back really well," Blake said.

Crews rushed Porter to Grady Memorial Hospital. Doctors told her she had a clot underneath her heart and had a heart attack.

"The doctor told me that I'm 1 out of 100 million to survive," Porter said.

She did survive. Thanks to her heroes.

"I get another Thanksgiving to be with my family," she said.

Porter was onhand during the Atlanta Hawks game where the team named the emergency crew Hometown Heroes.

"I think they saved my life," Porter said.

The emergency crew said they appreciate the attention, but they just did what they love to do: Help save lives.

They were just happy to see Porter fully recovered.

"It brings tears, because when we got to her she was unresponsive," Charles said.

Bennett felt the same way.

"To see her last night, she is literally 100%," she said.

Porter came to work thinking she was going to work the game. She was given the night off to watch the game and was given a gift bag. She says this will be one special Thanksgiving.

