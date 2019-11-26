Woman sexually attacked on popular walking trail in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - A woman says she was walking down a popular trail in Atlanta when she was attacked by a stranger in the middle of the day.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings learned last week, the woman told police she was on the Freedom Trail path when she was approached by a man. She said the man sexually assaulted her and took her phone.
She ran to Bernina Avenue to call 911. The attacker has not been caught yet.
We're going over the details of the police report for Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.
Do you ever walk the Freedom Park Trail In NE Atlanta? Police say a woman was attacked there this month. She told investigators the man put his hand up her shirt and touched her in other inappropriate ways. She fought back. Story at 5 pic.twitter.com/agzSLjNz6s— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) November 26, 2019
