ATLANTA - He's one of the most beloved mascots in college football, but a well-known animal rights organization is not happy that Uga, University of Georgia's school mascot, is being taken state to state and paraded in front of fans.
Uga X, known as "Que," has been Georgia's mascot since 2015. He's the latest in a line of dogs that dates back to 1956 when Uga I, "Hood's Ole Dan," first took the field for the home opener against Florida State.
[READ MORE: Once again, Uga is declared college football's top mascot]
Although the mascot has been a tradition for the university, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA, says enough is enough.
On Monday evening, the organization tweeted, "HE LOOKS MISERABLE!"
HE LOOKS MISERABLE!— PETA (@peta) November 25, 2019
No dog deserves to be packed up, carted from state to state, and paraded in front of a stadium full of screaming fans.
Animals are NOT mascots 👎 @UGAAthletics must retire Uga immediately! He should be at home with a loving family.pic.twitter.com/XBdIjRMLGW
PETA is urging the athletics program to retire the mascot, stating animals are not mascots.
Fans quickly responded to PETA's push to retire Uga.
Oh come on. These dogs are awesome pic.twitter.com/CXlK2VMma1— Joy Simonton (@JoySimonton) November 26, 2019
November 26, 2019
Behold the terrible treatment of UGA pic.twitter.com/3w7zurnyo6— Beau Franklin (@BeauBFranklin) November 26, 2019
That dog lives a better life than most people do. He's loved and adored by thousands of people. I think he enjoys his life. pic.twitter.com/lqbm4cDFea— Austin Grant (@AustinPlanet) November 26, 2019
What are your thoughts? Let us know by commenting on WSB-TV's Facebook.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}