YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that state House Rep. Jay Powell has died.
The 67-year-old was sworn into office in 2008. The Republican represented House District 171, which includes portions of Colquitt, Decatur, and Mitchell counties.
Channel 2's Aaron Diamant learned Powell died this morning at Brasstown Valley Resort.
'The Georgia Bureau is investigating the death.
Governor Brian Kemp released a statement on Powell's death.
"Chairman Powell was a trusted leader and compassionate public servant whose work positively impacted countless people’s lives over the years. His loss is devastating to Georgia. The Kemp family asks everyone to lift up Jay’s loved ones, friends, and fellow legislators in prayer as they try to grapple with this tragedy."
House Speaker David Ralston also is reacting to Powell's death.
“This loss touches us all and leaves a hole in our hearts and in the heart of our House family,” said House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican from Blue Ridge. “Jay Powell served with integrity and his leadership truly moved Georgia forward.”
Powell was the chairman of the powerful tax-writing Ways and Means Committee. He also serves on the Governmental Affairs, Judiciary, Rules, and MARTOC committees.
“Chairman Powell treated everyone with kindness and respect,” said state Rep. Scott Holcomb, a Democrat from Atlanta. “He tried to find common ground and he deeply cared about our state and its people. His loss is crushing for the House.”Powell is the second Rules Committee chairman to die in the last year.
His predecessor, Chairman John Meadows of Calhoun, died last November at age 74.
