Marietta woman accused of shooting into KFC after not receiving fork, napkins

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Marietta woman accused of shooting into a Kentucky Fried Chicken drive-thru window after not receiving silverware or napkins with her order is behind bars.
Jonelle Jade Dare, 33, was arrested Tuesday in Sandy Springs, nearly a month after she allegedly became so irate in a Shelbyville, Kentucky, drive-thru line that she pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots into the restaurant.
The incident occurred Oct. 28, Shelbyville police told AJC.com. Officers were dispatched to the KFC about 11:45 a.m. after getting called about a customer shooting into the fried chicken establishment with several employees and customers inside.
Witnesses said the woman was upset about not receiving napkins or utensils with her meal, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. After reportedly verbally abusing the cashier, Dare is accused of pulling a handgun and opening fire.
No one was injured in the shooting, Shelbyville police said. After identifying Dare as the shooter, investigators tracked her to Atlanta and secured warrants for her arrest and extradition with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities said.
Dare was arrested about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday by Sandy Springs police, Fulton County Jail records show. A gun matching the description of the one used in the KFC shooting was recovered, police said.
Dare remains held without bond as she awaits extradition to Kentucky, records show. She is scheduled to have an extradition hearing Wednesday in Fulton County Superior Court, according to the sheriff's office.
This report was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
