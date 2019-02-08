State ethics director resigns after porn, misconduct allegations

ATLANTA - The director of the State Ethics Commission has resigned -- with a $45,000 severance -- and it’s still unknown whether accusations against him have been substantiated.
In January, Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution broke the story that staff members at the Ethics Commission wrote letters accusing Stefan Ritter of poor work habits and of watching pornography in the office.
Ritter was placed on leave with pay to allow time to investigate the complaints, but he and the commission cut a deal before the investigation was over.
Ritter had been the commission's chief since 2015 and was praised for helping cut down on the agency's backlog of cases, according to our partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
