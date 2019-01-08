ATLANTA - The Georgia State Ethics Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to put Executive Director Stefan Ritter on paid leave after allegations that he had pornography on his work computer.
Sources tell Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher that at least one, and maybe two, detailed complaint letters were filed by co-workers regarding pornography on Ritter’s work computer, and other complaints.
In addition to the pornography, there were complaints about his job performance, including irregular work hours.
Ritter took over as Executive Secretary for the Georgia State Ethics Commission in early 2015.
According to a state website, he earns more than $181,000 per year.
We're working to learn more about the commission's decision for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
