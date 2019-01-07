COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Sewage is spilling over into the Chattahoochee River in Cobb County, and the riverkeeper said it’s one of the worst spills in recent memory.
Anything that’s been flushed down a toilet in Cobb County is spewing into the Chattahoochee River. 4pm pic.twitter.com/tTiWZOHtxW— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) January 7, 2019
The county told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen it is still not sure what caused the failure at its sewage treatment plant.
Not far from the plant are large manholes that are just a few hundred feet from the river. That’s where the sewage is spilling out.
The county said drinking water is not affected by this spill.
