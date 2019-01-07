  • Anything flushed in Cobb County spewing into Chattahoochee River

    By: Berndt Petersen

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Sewage is spilling over into the Chattahoochee River in Cobb County, and the riverkeeper said it’s one of the worst spills in recent memory.

    The county told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen it is still not sure what caused the failure at its sewage treatment plant. 

    Not far from the plant are large manholes that are just a few hundred feet from the river. That’s where the sewage is spilling out.

    We're talking with the riverkeeper about the next steps and everything else you need to know. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for a LIVE report.

    The county said drinking water is not affected by this spill.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories