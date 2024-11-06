Owner of GA in-home daycare center convicted of cruelty to children

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spalding County woman has been convicted of cruelty to children for abuse arising from her in-home daycare center in Griffin.

Connie Pound was convicted of three counts of cruelty to children in the second degree following a week-long trial.

Jurors were presented with evidence that multiple infants and toddlers were injured in Pound’s care between 2013 and 2022.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On March 31, 2022, a parent contacted police after her 15-month-old daughter received multiple bruises to her head and neck while at the daycare.

Those bruises followed several prior instances where her daughter had unexplained bruising to her head, arms, and ears.

Evidence about seven other children was also presented at the trial.

The jury deliberated less than four hours before returning with a split verdict.

Pound was convicted of three counts, and acquitted of three counts, but the jury did not return a verdict on three counts.

Pound was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years on probation.

Parents continue to come forward with reports of abuse by Pound at her daycare center.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group