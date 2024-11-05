1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Atlanta University Center

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say one person is dead and another person injured after a shooting near Atlanta University Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Sells Ave. and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden is at the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News At 5:00 p.m.

Homicide investigators are looking into the shooting.

The shooting occurred near a pair of gas stations.

