15-year-old shot, killed by 16-year-old, Griffin police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A 15-year-old was found shot to death at a Spalding County home on Wednesday night.
The Griffin Police Department said it responded to a call about a person shot on Poplar Street in Griffin.
Officers found a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital before being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police have not released his name.
Officers eventually arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the teen’s death.
The 16-year-old is being charged as an adult, but his name has not been released.
He is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Officers are continuing to investigate. If you have any information, please call Investigator J. Spears at (678) 603-3331.
